TFG Advisers LLC Sells 507 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

TFG Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

Shares of RTX opened at $83.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.