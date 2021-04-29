TFG Advisers LLC Sells 663 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TFG Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $67.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

