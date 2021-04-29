TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 4427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.
The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
