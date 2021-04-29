TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 4427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

