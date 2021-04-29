TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $83.29 and last traded at $82.59, with a volume of 4427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.65.

The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.2324 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

TFII has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit