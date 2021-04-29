TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$115.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial to C$115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of TFI International from C$100.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$119.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.87.

TFII stock opened at C$104.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$34.85 and a 12 month high of C$105.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$94.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$78.32.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total value of C$5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$422,762,116.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

