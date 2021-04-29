The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Grace Capital acquired a new position in The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE AAN opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

