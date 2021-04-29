The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $30.48, with a volume of 2016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Aaron’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.24.

The Aaron’s Company Profile (NYSE:AAN)

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

