The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Sells $228,789.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $228,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph J. Nicoletti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,063 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $753,150.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 5,315 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $263,305.10.

On Monday, April 12th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 15,000 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $665,850.00.

Shares of AZEK opened at $49.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 83.17. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $2,045,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $933,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,418,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 243,734 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

