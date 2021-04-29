The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Down 68.3% in April

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the March 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Get The Bank of East Asia alerts:

Shares of The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Bank of East Asia has a 52-week low of $1.70 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About The Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of East Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of East Asia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.