The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NTB traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 124,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,184. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 47.70%.

NTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

