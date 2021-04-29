The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $189.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

