The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

NYSE:BX opened at $89.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 83.21 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $89.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

