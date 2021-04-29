The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $234.92. 193,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,733,454. The company has a market cap of $136.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.21. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.89 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.70) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.17.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

