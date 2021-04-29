The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 95.65% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.21. The company had a trading volume of 366,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $84.72.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total value of $2,010,845.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

