The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.18

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.18 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 1296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get The Buckle alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.41 million. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The Buckle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from The Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 61.68%.

In other news, VP Kelli D. Molczyk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $109,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,369.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $522,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,363 shares of company stock worth $2,415,414 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of The Buckle by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Buckle during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Buckle Company Profile (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for The Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.