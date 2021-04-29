The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Credit Suisse Group now has a $86.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. The Charles Schwab traded as high as $69.10 and last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 189308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.77.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.59.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,697,810 shares of company stock worth $102,807,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

