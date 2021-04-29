The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Hits New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $65.64 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 13295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.02.

The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total transaction of $233,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,169,000 after purchasing an additional 238,963 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,895,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,229,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 690,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.