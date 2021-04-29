The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHEF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHEF shares. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

