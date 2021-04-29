The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
CHEF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $35.56.
In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.
