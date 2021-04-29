The Clorox (CLX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect The Clorox to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Clorox to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLX stock opened at $185.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.10. The Clorox has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

