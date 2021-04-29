The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.54-3.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.540-3.660 EPS.

NASDAQ:ENSG traded down $2.07 on Thursday, hitting $86.68. 317,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.86. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

Several research firms recently commented on ENSG. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.38.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 625 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,515. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

