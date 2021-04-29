The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €54.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.41 ($60.48).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.