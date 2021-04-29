The Goldman Sachs Group Increases New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $20.10

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.60 to $20.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.98.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.95. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 690.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 419,278 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 729.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,168.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 857.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,375,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

