The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

COMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $18.73 on Monday. Compass has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

