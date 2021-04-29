The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RRR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.55. Red Rock Resorts has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.17 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 13.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 43.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

