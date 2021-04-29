The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) to “Neutral”

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $136.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $111.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

MMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.61.

NYSE MMC opened at $134.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $93.40 and a one year high of $134.36. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 252.1% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

