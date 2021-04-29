The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HIG. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.77.

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,989. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $30.26 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $9,784,207.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,527. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 119.9% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

