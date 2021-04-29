The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.79-6.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% to $8.49-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.The Hershey also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.790-6.920 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $163.96. 5,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,532. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $163.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.79.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,091,865.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,426 shares of company stock worth $2,516,021 over the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

