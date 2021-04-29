The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $277.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $296.31.

SHW stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $172.32 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $261.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.93.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

