The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) will report sales of $5.44 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Southern’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.55 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. The Southern reported sales of $5.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Southern will report full year sales of $21.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.42 billion to $22.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Southern.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.93.

In other The Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.16. 5,026,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,780. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.68. The Southern has a twelve month low of $50.40 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

