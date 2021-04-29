The Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SO. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.93.

NYSE SO opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,650. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Southern by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 134,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

