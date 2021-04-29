Theta Fuel Market Capitalization Hits $1.76 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $1.76 billion and approximately $59.41 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00053153 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $178.62 or 0.00332660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00009382 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00031230 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005914 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,270,590,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

