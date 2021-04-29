ThreeFold (TFT) Trading Up 11% Over Last Week

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 11% against the dollar. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $9.33 million and approximately $110,861.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io . ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.