Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 377.5% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS TOSYY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $21.00. 59,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,475. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Toshiba had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toshiba will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

TOSYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Toshiba in a report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Toshiba from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toshiba from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

