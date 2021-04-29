Total Investment Management Inc. Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $418.26. 460,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,050. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $420.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.57 and a 200 day moving average of $378.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

