Total Investment Management Inc. Sells 430 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Total Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,729,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,097,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,670,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,827,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,092,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.27. The company had a trading volume of 33,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,861. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.50.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

