TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Up 12,300.0% in April

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 12,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TPTW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. TPT Global Tech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.
About TPT Global Tech
