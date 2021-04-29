TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) Short Interest Up 12,300.0% in April

TPT Global Tech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TPTW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a growth of 12,300.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TPTW opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. TPT Global Tech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc operates as a media content hub for domestic and international syndication technology/telecommunications companies worldwide. It also provides technology solutions for businesses. The company offers software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS), and carrier-grade performance and support services for businesses over its private IP MPLS fiber and wireless network.

