Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSCO. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $188.60 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $99.04 and a twelve month high of $192.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Analyst Recommendations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

