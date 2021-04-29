Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 884 put options on the company. This is an increase of 607% compared to the average volume of 125 put options.

DBD traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,414. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 3.44. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $676,550.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 27,434 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,728,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after purchasing an additional 201,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti started coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.