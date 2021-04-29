Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 40,222 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the typical volume of 2,935 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLC. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $812,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $77.00 on Thursday. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $77.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86.

