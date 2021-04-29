Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sundial Growers by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sundial Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sundial Growers during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Sundial Growers by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Sundial Growers by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

SNDL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sundial Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.80.

SNDL stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. Sundial Growers Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 7.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

