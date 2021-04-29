Tran Capital Management L.P. Has $447,000 Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 98.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668,131 shares during the quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in The New York Times by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,475. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $58.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.57.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $509.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The New York Times currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other The New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,214.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,273,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

