Tran Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tran Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 296.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,793 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 93,288 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 3.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $41,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 213.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,439 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 15,058 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $358.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,436. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $361.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $341.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.41%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

