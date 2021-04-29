Tran Capital Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Tran Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,275 shares during the period. Graco comprises about 0.5% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Graco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after buying an additional 18,314 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 12.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Graco by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $2,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

GGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of GGG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.61. 1,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

