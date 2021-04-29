Transat A.T.’s (TRZ) Underperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by CIBC in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 16.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “underperform market weight” rating on shares of Transat A.T. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Transat A.T. from a “tender” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Transat A.T. stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,550. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.19. Transat A.T. has a one year low of C$3.56 and a one year high of C$10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$180.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($3.04) by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$41.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Transat A.T. will post -4.4899993 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

