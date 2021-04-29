TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 7.6%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 13,927,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

TRXC has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit