TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 7.6%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)’s stock price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.20. Approximately 13,927,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 44,558,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

TRXC has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TransEnterix by 217.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 891,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 610,529 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new position in TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of TransEnterix by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 93,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP lifted its holdings in TransEnterix by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 681,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 281,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

