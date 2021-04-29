Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Noble Financial

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by Noble Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $15.62 on Thursday. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.61 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.