Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. The company had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. On average, analysts expect Travere Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TVTX stock opened at $25.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Travere Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70.

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock worth $1,137,313 over the last ninety days. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

