Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) target price on the stock.
TPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,576 ($20.59).
LON TPK traded up GBX 117 ($1.53) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,532 ($20.02). 487,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,601.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,402.65. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00.
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
