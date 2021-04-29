Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) target price on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,576 ($20.59).

LON TPK traded up GBX 117 ($1.53) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,532 ($20.02). 487,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,601.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,402.65. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 979.35 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, with a total value of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders purchased 284 shares of company stock valued at $416,469 in the last three months.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

