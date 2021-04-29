TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Has $463,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.68. 12,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,901,130. The company has a market cap of $152.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

