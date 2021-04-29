TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 187.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after buying an additional 4,468,961 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $257,241,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.43. 48,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The firm has a market cap of $209.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

