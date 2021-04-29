TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,312 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,312 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.62. 123,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,703,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $215.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

